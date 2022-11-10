Young USA team for World Cup

[Source: FIFA.com]

USA is fielding a young 26-man squad for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, said to be the second-youngest team in the World Cup roster in the nation’s history.

The Stars and Stripes will be returning to the FIFA World Cup having missed out on Russia 2018.

The men’s national team’s best-ever showing at a World Cup came at the inaugural edition in 1930 when they finished in third place.

Fulham center-back Tim Ream re-joins the squad after being out of the picture for more than a year.

He will be joined by Leeds pair Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson, who was notably listed as a midfielder and not a winger, and other headline names like Christian Pulisic, Giovanni Reyna and Weston McKennie.

USA will face Wales in their first game of the tournament on 21st November before taking on England and Iran.

You can catch all the live action on FBC Sports.