Young Ravai in, Logaivou out

London-based footballer Peter Ravai has been called into the national football squad.

The 18-year-old is the latest inclusion in the team replacing Ilisoni Logaivou.

Labasa star Logaivou is out after suffering a severe injury in the clash against Rewa last Saturday.

Upon multiple scans, the medical team recommended that Logaivou needed four weeks of rest before he can resume light training.

Young Ravai has been called up as a replacement and has joined the team this afternoon.

The Digicel Bula Boys will present their iTatau to the President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere, next Thursday, before leaving for Qatar on Saturday for the World Cup qualifiers.