Young Matildas outclasses Kulas

[Photo: Supplied]

The Digicel Fiji Kulas recorded its first loss against the Young Matildas at the Pacific Four Nations tournament earlier this evening.

Fiji was outclassed 3-0 by the hosts who scored all three goals in the second half.

Fiji held the Australians well to a nil-all draw in the first half, doing the extra work in defense.

Australia regrouped and came out firing in the second half, with the first two goals scored within two minutes.

Fiji will face the Solomon Islands on Sunday at 11am.