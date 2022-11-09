Young Matildas next for Kulas

[Photo: Australia in Fiji]

The Digicel Fiji Kulas will have a training and recovery session today before visiting Australia’s Parliament House in Canberra, where they will be guests of honor at a formal dinner with the other three teams featuring at the Pacific Four Nations.

After recording its first win yesterday with a 2-nil victory over Papua New Guinea, head coach Flemming Serritslev says it’s good to see that the Kulas have bounced after going down to PNG in the OFC Women’s Nations Cup final.

He says they hope a tournament like this will be an annual event.

Article continues after advertisement

“First of all its good exposure for women’s football again, not just here in Australia where we are playing, there will still be a good focus on womens football and for the team its really good opportunity to develop further”.

Fiji will face Australia’s Under-20 side the Young Matildas on Friday at 6pm.