Young Labasa team to face Nadi

Expect a young Labasa side to take the field against Nadi in round 13 of the Vodafone Premier League.

Head coach Ronil Lal says while the remaining VPL rounds are crucial, they are more focused on the upcoming Fiji Fact.

He says they will be giving some game time to their youth players in the game against the Jetsetters.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have been treating the remaining league games as a build-up for Fiji Fact. We’re meeting Nadi so, we’ll be trying out some new players, our youth players, and let’s see how it goes.”

The school teacher adds if the team does well in the remaining matches, then fans can expect a much improved Labasa side in the Fiji Fact.

Labasa travels to Prince Charles Park tomorrow, where they take on Nadi at 3 pm.

Other games tomorrow will see a double-header at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori, starting with Nasinu against Ba at 1 pm.

At 3 pm, Suva battles Rewa and you can listen to the live commentary of this match on Mirchi FM.

The lone match today will see Navua battling Lautoka at 2 pm at Churchill Park.

Meanwhile, Bua will host the first prmotion relegation match today at Subrail Park in Labasa at 1:30 pm against Nadroga.