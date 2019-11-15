Young Labasa footballer following grandfather’s footsteps

Labasa footballer Adi Anasimeci Volitikoro wants to continue the legacy of her grandfather, former Labasa goalkeeper Petero Namoce.

Volitikoro is part of the Labasa team that will compete in the 2020 Vodafone Women’s Inter-District Championship which starts at the ANZ Stadium in Suva today.

The Waiqele College student says she has found a way to juggle football and studies.

“Football is my passion and I am so passionate about football. So this year is a very tough, in school there is project work so I have to balance both. My parents are after my school work.”

Volitikoro adds they will play Tailevu Naitasiri in the feature match today.

“There is a lot of competition going on and our team captain usual talk to us about it and now the women’s football in Fiji has increased and we can’t underestimate any team because they are all coming strong. They will all want to win the IDC this year.”

The 18-year-old hopes to one day don the white jumper.

Labasa takes on Tailevu Naitasiri at 6.30 pm today.

In other matches Suva meets Nasinu at 12pm, Rewa faces Nadroga at 2pm and Ba battles Nadi at 4pm.