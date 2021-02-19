Young goalkeeper impressive for Suva

Young goalkeeper Atunaisa Naucukidi was in impressive form for Suva football in the first leg of the Pillay Garments Champion vs Champions clash last night.

The 23-year-old filled in the big shoes left by former goalkeeper Beniamino Mateinaqara who joined Lautoka this season.

The Wainibuka, Nasautoka native stepped up to the role making crucial saves for the Whites.

Coach Babs Khan hailed the youngster as one of the best in the country.

“You saw how he played and he’s I think one of the best goalkeepers in Fiji at the moment.”

Khan adds Naucukidi performed well, handling the pressure by the fierce Labasa strikers.

The coach hopes he will maintain the momentum going into the second leg tomorrow at 3pm at the ANZ Stadium.

You can listen to the live commentary of the match on Mirchi FM.