Young Dunn grateful for more preparation time

The deferment of the Vodafone Premier League comes as an advantage for the Navua football team.

New players are set to join the team this season including former Suva rep Patrick Taroga, former Lautoka players Netani Doli and Arami Manumanubai and former Nasinu star Jasnit Vikash Singh.

With the mixture of players, 19-year-old striker Thomas Dunn says the postponement is convenient as they need time to train.

Article continues after advertisement

“We’ve been training since the beginning of the month. Preparations is going well and now with the game being shifted, we’ll have more time to train and build that combination.”

Dunn says after escaping relegation last year, the team will need to be in their best form to stay in the competition.

Navua will host Lautoka in their first VPL clash at the Uprising Sports Complex in Pacific Harbor.

Meanwhile, the new football season will kick off next week with the Pillay Garments Champions vs Champions series.

Suva takes on Labasa next Friday and Sunday in the CvC.

Both legs will be played at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

You can catch the live commentaries on Mirchi FM.