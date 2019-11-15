You are the best if you win VPL says Babs

‘All coaches dream to win the national league’.

These are the words of Suva football coach Babs Khan ahead of their Vodafone Premier League clash with Nasinu today.

Khans says the two weeks break has given Suva time to reset after the disappointments of the IDC.

He adds to be the best in the country, one has to win the national league.

“We have not done bad at all in the Vodafone Premier League we have done good, we are second in the league, that’s how you gauge your team for the whole year, not the tournaments but in Fiji, everybody wants to win the tournaments instead of the national league, anywhere else in overseas they would want to win the national league to be the best team.”

Suva is second on the VPL standings with 22 points, just a point behind Rewa.

The capital city side hosts Nasinu at the ANZ Stadium today at 3pm.

In another match, Navua play Rewa at the Uprising Sports Center in Pacific Harbor at 3pm.

Looking at yesterday’s results, Nadi beat Ba 1-0 and Labasa defeated Lautoka 2-0.