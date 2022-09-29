Xavier out to defend girl’s title

Defending champions of the girls Digicel Fiji Secondary Schools Football, Xavier College is cautious about their semi-final match with Nadroga Arya College at Churchill Park.

Coach Krishneel Singh says this is because they are playing Nadroga Arya for the first time.

Singh also says they expect the match to be a tough one, but they are ready for it.

“Basically, when I coach, I don’t expect or see the opponent team I just work on my team, how we should score. We expect a strong game from them.”

Singh says their aim is to defend the title which they won in 2019.

Xavier College play Nadroga Arya at 2pm while Sabeto College is currently playing Vunimono High School in the first semi-final.

The finals of the girls and boy’s divisions will be played tomorrow.