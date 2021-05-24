World Cup qualifier an eye-opener for Bula Boys

Rewa football midfielder Setareki Hughes says the Qatar World Cup qualifier was good exposure for the Digicel Bula Boys.

For the past two years, the only game time the team got was from local competitions which weren’t enough to rule the player’s progress.

Hughes says although the results were disappointing, taking on some of the best teams in the Oceania region was an eye-opener.

“It was a great exposure for us playing in Qatar, a new venue. Taking part in the tournament there, even though we didn’t make it to the finals, was great exposure. We managed to watch a few international matches which was a great motivation too for the boys.”

Hughes was back in action for Rewa last weekend in the side’s Digicel Premier League 2-1 win over Nadroga at Lawaqa Park.

Other national reps in the team include Tevita Waranaivalu, Patrick Joseph, Kishan Sami and Mohammed Alam.