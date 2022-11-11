World Cup hosts want to impress at home

[Source: Qatar Football Association / Twitter]

Qatar Football is targeting a strong show in their World Cup debut at home.

Coach Felix Sanchez said the upcoming World Cup is a big challenge for his side, hoping his team to excel in front of home fans.

Sanchez says they will face teams that have reached the World Cup in Africa and many players are the best in the world in their positions.

He says they are aware of what their role is and have set high expectations to compete to the maximum.

The Spaniard said his team can be dangerous on the counter attacks.

Qatar will play the tournament’s opening game against Ecuador on November 20th, have been preparing for the World Cup in training camps in Spain and Austria since June.

The team is currently undergoing a training camp in Marbella, Spain.