World Cup 2022: Christopher Nkunku out of France squad

France forward Christopher Nkunku has been ruled out of the World Cup after sustaining a leg injury in training on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old is the Bundesliga’s top scorer with 12 goals in 15 games for RB Leipzig.

He appeared to be caught by a challenge from Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga.

The France squad are set to fly to Qatar on Wednesday and will face Australia in their first Group D match.

Nkunku is the latest on a list of high-profile absentees for defending champions France, which includes midfielders Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kante and defender Prisnel Kimpembe.

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane is also still recovering from an injury.

A replacement for Nkunku has not yet been named.