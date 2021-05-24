World against Wales for Denmark clash: Roberts

Wales defender Connor Roberts believes majority of people from around the world will be supporting Denmark for their Euro 2020 last-16 clash.

Denmark have provided the uplifting story of the tournament, inspired by midfielder Christian Eriksen and his recovery from a cardiac arrest.

While Wales are marginal underdogs for the game, Roberts expects neutrals to back Danes.

Roberts says they expect the match to be tough especially with Denmark having the advantage in support but he maintains they will give everything they have.

Wales faces Denmark on Sunday at 4am.

[Source: BBC Sport]