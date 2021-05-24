Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
215 new cases, one more death|Tests positivity continues to rise|Qauia residents defiant despite major outbreak|Fiji could see more cases in the coming days: Dr Baker|Prime Minister urges Fijians to get vaccinated|Lau natives remain hopeful|Weekly home study packages for students|Government announces another round of $50 assistance|Fijian Chinese community has faith in government|Nadi farmers ready for challenging season|NGO provides medical assistance|308 new cases sets another record, Qauia an area of concern|No MoH recommendation for extended lockdown|Fiji surpasses WHO threshold of five percent|Virus can impact anyone|45% of targeted population get first jab|Telehealth established for medication access|President sounds alarm over non-compliance|Government outsources food ration delivery|Vaccination could pave way for recovery: RBF|High vaccination turnout in Labasa|17 private doctors to cover public health services|Labasa prepares to receive returning Fijians|Man alleged to have breached restrictions|Community spirit hailed as Chamber donates to Taskforce|
Full Coverage

Football

World against Wales for Denmark clash: Roberts

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
June 25, 2021 3:58 pm
Wales defender Connor Roberts [Source: The Independent]

Wales defender Connor Roberts believes majority of people from around the world will be supporting Denmark for their Euro 2020 last-16 clash.

Denmark have provided the uplifting story of the tournament, inspired by midfielder Christian Eriksen and his recovery from a cardiac arrest.

While Wales are marginal underdogs for the game, Roberts expects neutrals to back Danes.

Article continues after advertisement

Roberts says they expect the match to be tough especially with Denmark having the advantage in support but he maintains they will give everything they have.

Wales faces Denmark on Sunday at 4am.

You can watch the Euro 29020 knockout stage Live and Exclusive on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

[Source: BBC Sport]

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.