Women’s teams confirmed for Futsal competition

Four women’s teams have been confirmed for this year’s Gokals, Ariston and Whirlpool Southern Business House Futsal Soccer League.

The Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation is also part of the event with the theme ‘Scoring Health Points & Match Goal, Women doing it all’.

The organizers Bula Events says they believe in giving women an equal playing field to compete along men as to eliminate violence against women.

There will be free entry to the women’s games and competition kicks off next Wednesday.

40 business teams will be taking part during the 13 weeks of competition.

Major sponsors GOKALS is investing $10,000 in the competition.