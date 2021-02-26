Womens Super League to test strength and weaknesses

The Women’s Super League will determine which team comes out the strongest at the end of the season.

The first of its kind will see the top six teams in the country battle in the top tier division.

Fiji Football Women’s Head Coach, Marika Rodu, says as teams will be travelling week in week out, players’ physical and mental endurance will be tested.

“Ba travels to Labasa this weekend, Suva travels to Nadroga this weekend so how the coaches prepare the teams psychologically to be able to travel and also go and play at the same time on the same day is going to be a challenge”.

Rodu says this will help bolster the growth of women’s football.

“It’s a platform for the players, the women and the girls that have newly joined to look up to and strive to participate in that competition”.

The first match will be played between Labasa and Ba at 11.30am at Subrail Park in Labasa.

On Sunday, Tailevu Naitasiri Women will face Rewa at 1pm at ANZ Stadium in Suva.

Also on Sunday, Nadroga Women will host Suva at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka at 1pm.

Meanwhile, for the men’s, three games will be played on Sunday at 3pm.

Rewa faces Suva at the ANZ Stadium, Lautoka hosts Navua at Churchill Park and Nadroga takes on Nadi at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

Only one match will be played on Saturday, and that is Labasa against Ba at 1.30pm at Subrail Park

You can listen to the live commentary of the Suva/Rewa match on Mirchi FM.