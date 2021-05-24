Women’s Super League to resume this month

The Digicel Women’s Super League 2021 is set to kick-off on October 30th.

This was confirmed by Fiji Football Association Competitions Manager, Amitesh Pal.

Pal says they are hoping to complete there six rounds of competition that was left before it was suspended.

He adds they have revised the fixtures which will resume in October and conclude in early December.

Pal also says all players must be fully vaccinated to participate in the competition.