Womens IDC to use replica of FIFA ball

[Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

A replica ball of the 2022 FIFA World Cup will be used at the Digicel Womens Inter District Championship which starts tomorrow in Nausori.

This is an initiative by the FIFA Women’s Football Development Program.

Fiji Football Competitions Manager Amitesh Pal says this will not only bring the World Cup fever into the games but will also boost the player’s performance.

Pal thanked the FIFA Women’s Development Program for their support in the development of women’s football in the country.

Tailevu Naitasiri and Nadi will open the tournament at 9.30 am tomorrow followed by the Nadroga and Navua match at 11.30 am.

At 1.30 pm Ba will take on Suva while Rewa and Labasa will face off at 3.30 pm.

All pool matches will be played at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori over three days.