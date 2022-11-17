Women’s IDC kicks off tomorrow

[Photo Credit: FijiFA]

Tailevu Naitasiri and senior division winner Nadi will open the Digicel Women’s Inter-District Championship tomorrow at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

The fixtures for the tournament have been confirmed with the two openings of the curtains at 9.30 am.

This will be followed by Nadroga and Navua at 11.30 am while defending champion Ba faces Suva at 1.30 pm.

Article continues after advertisement

The feature match of the day is between super league winners Labasa and hosts Rewa at 3.30 pm.

Fiji Football Association chief executive Mohammed Yusuf says they are continuing the promise of giving women the same platform as men.

Hence the group matches will be held in Nausori while the semi-final and final will be played in Nadi along with the upcoming Pacific Cup.

“The four semi-finalists we’ll expose you to thousands of people watching this game at Prince Charles Park and this is one way of putting women’s football in the limelight. We know women’s IDC on its own does not attract that much of the following but we are trying ways and means to ensure that these girls get exposed.”

The group matches will run from tomorrow until Sunday at Nausori’s Ratu Cakobau Park.

Entry to the event is free.