Women's IDC dates confirmed

[Source: Fiji Football Association / Facebook]

The Digicel Women’s Inter-District Championship will be held over two weekends next month.

The tournament is confirmed to be held at Ratu Cakobau Park with eight women’s teams to compete from the 11th to the 13th of November in the group stages.

The knockout stage will be held on the 19th and 20th.

Fiji FA competitions manager Amitesh Pal says they will provide grants for accommodation, meal allowances, and travel expenses for the teams.

The eight teams consists of Digicel Women’s Senior League champions Nadi and runner-up Navua, Ba, Labasa, Suva, Rewa, Tailevu Naitasiri and Nadroga.

They will be drawn in two pools.