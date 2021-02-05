Women’s football league will be exciting says Rodu

National women’s football coach Marika Rodu believes the inaugural ‘Super League’ will help uncover the best players in the country.

The league will see only the top six women’s teams compete.

Rodu says Labasa and Ba have been dominating women’s football for a while and it’s about time the other district teams step-up.

Article continues after advertisement

“When you see the national league being played at national level a lot of factors come in place, travelling, availability of players adaptation of different environment so anything can happen. Suva, Rewa, Tailevu/Naitaisiri and Nadroga can give a good fight in this competition.”

The ‘Super League’ is set to kick-off next month.

Meanwhile, the new football season will kick off next week with the Pillay Garments Champions vs Champions series.

Suva takes on Labasa next Friday and Sunday in the CvC.

Both legs will be played at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

You can catch the live commentaries on Mirchi FM.