Wolves beat Tottenham

Wolverhampton Wanderers comfortably beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-nil in the Premier League this morning.
Tottenham gifted the visitor’s two goals in the opening 20 minutes thanks to a mixture of calamitous defending and poor goalkeeping by Hugo Lloris in north London.
Wolves climb to seventh and are now just three points off fourth-placed West Ham United in the final Champions League spot with a game in hand.
In other matches, Newcastle beat Aston Villa 1-nil and Liverpool edged Burnley 1-nil.
[Source: BBC]
