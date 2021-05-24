Wolves beat Tottenham

Wolverhampton Wanderers comfortably beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-nil in the Premier League this morning.

Tottenham gifted the visitor’s two goals in the opening 20 minutes thanks to a mixture of calamitous defending and poor goalkeeping by Hugo Lloris in north London.

Wolves climb to seventh and are now just three points off fourth-placed West Ham United in the final Champions League spot with a game in hand.

Article continues after advertisement

In other matches, Newcastle beat Aston Villa 1-nil and Liverpool edged Burnley 1-nil.

[Source: BBC]