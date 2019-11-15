Home

Football

Wolves beat Leeds while Burnley hold West Brom

Nitesh Raniga Web Officer [email protected] | @FBC_News
October 20, 2020 7:12 am

Raul Jimenez scored with a deflected shot as Wolves beat Leeds 1-nil at Elland Road.

The promoted side dominated possession in the first half, had nine efforts on goal and had a Patrick Bamford headed effort ruled out for offside.

Wolves only managed their first effort on goal in the 35th minute but improved markedly in attack after the break.

Article continues after advertisement

Jimenez’s winner came in the 70th minute when his strike went in off Kalvin Phillips.

In another match played this morning, West Brom and Burnley played out the first goalless draw in the Premier League this season, with both teams still searching for a first win.

The result means Burnley have their first point but they remain in the bottom three after four games, with promoted West Brom ahead by one point.

[Source: BBC]

