COVID-19
Witness yet to give statement

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
May 21, 2021 8:00 am

The Ministry of Environment is still waiting for the statement of the witness who filmed the suspended Fiji Football Referees Director Rakesh Varman claiming he dumped rubbish at a beach in the Coral Coast, Sigatoka.

Permanent Secretary for Environment, Joshua Wycliffe says investigations are still in the early stages. He says the officers in charge of the case are still in the process of speaking to the witness.

“We’ve initiated an investigation, the officers in charge have opened the file and they will be pursuing the procedures that are required under the law. I am not sure if they have been able to speak to the witnesses, I do understand they were going to speak.”

Article continues after advertisement

FBC Sports has also been trying to get comments from the witness but attempts have been unsuccessful.

Meanwhile, Fiji FA chief executive Mohammed Yusuf says they will allow due process to take its course once they are given the green light by the Ministry of Health to resume operation.

He says for now their priority is on assisting the government fight the second wave of the pandemic.

Varman has denied all allegations made against him.

