Winning VPL title top priority for Delta Tigers

The goal has not changed for the Rewa Football side heading into the 2021 football season

The Delta Tigers are ready to kick-off its first tournament of the year with the Vodafone Premier League match against Suva next Sunday.

With the loss of some of its key players during the transfer window last month, this has not entirely affected the team.

Rewa midfielder Tevita Waranivalu says their main aim still remains, and that is to win its first VPL title.

“Nothing has changed the playing style still remains, the set of boys still remains. With this set of boys we will do much improvement this year.”

Rewa will meet Suva in its first VPL match next Sunday at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori at 3pm.

But before that, Suva will face Labasa in the Pillay Garments Champion vs Champion series on Friday at 7pm.

The second leg of the CvC will be played on Sunday at 3pm and both matches will be played at ANZ Stadium in Suva.

You can listen to the live commentaries on Mirchi FM.