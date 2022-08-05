Winning start for Rewa in O-League

[Source: Rewa Football Club/ Facebook]

The Rewa football side has beaten Nikao Sokattak from the Cook Islands 3-1 in its first OFC Champions League match in Auckland, New Zealand.

Abu Zahid netted a double while Tevita Waranivalu added another.

Ivan Kumar set up two goals for the Delta Tigers but the side could’ve scored more in the match.

Article continues after advertisement

In an interview with FBC Sports, Head coach Marika Rodu says they’re not only representing the district of Rewa but Fiji as a nation.

Rodu says they’ll take the underdog tag but they know that teams have been studying them.

The side will play Auckland City next Monday in their second O-League game.