Winning start for Fiji in FANCA tournament

[Source: FANCA/ Facebook]

Fiji started the 2022 FANCA Nations World Cup on a winning note beating USA 1-nil today at Prince Charles Park.

Shazil Ali scored the lone goal early in the first half in front of a good crowd, as the hosts laid their platform for the 5-day competition.

Defending champions New Zealand survived a first-half scare to overpower Australia 3-1.

Australia went into halftime leading by a goal until NZ turned things around.

Meanwhile, looking at other results, in the Legends category, Australia beat USA 2-1 while Fiji went down 1-nil to Canada.

The Australian Masters beat USA Masters 2-nil while the Fiji and New Zealand Masters finished nil all.