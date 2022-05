Winless Rewa remains positive

Glamada Investments Rewa is remaining positive despite a loss in its first Digicel Fiji FACT outing.

The side is still working on making the most of the opportunities given to them during the game.

Assistant Coach Marika Rodu says there were many mistakes from their 2-1 loss against Labasa.

“I think we could have utilized more if we had good execution, again in our attack we managed the ball well and we were quick upfront”

Rodu says they will be coming in strong for a first win.

Rewa will open up the match tomorrow at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka facing Koromakawa Rentals and Tours Navua at 1pm

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS POOL A NADI 1 1 0 0 4 2 +2 3 LABASA 1 1 0 0 2 1 +1 3 LAUTOKA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 REWA 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0 NAVUA 1 0 0 1 2 4 -2 0 POOL B TAILEVU NAITASIRI 1 1 0 0 2 1 +1 3 SUVA 1 1 0 0 1 0 +1 3 NADROGA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 BA 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0 NASINU 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0

In other matches, Rams Cleaning Services/ All Freight Logistics Suva meets Nasinu at 3pm.

Cambridge Farms Nadroga takes on Security Systems Management Inc Tailevu Naitasiri at 5pm and at 7pm, All in One Builders Nadi battles Baker’s Fresh Lautoka.

You can listen to the live radio commentaries of the Rewa-Navua, Suva-Nasinu and Nadi-Lautoka matches on Mirchi FM.