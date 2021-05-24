Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Focus is on halting transmission outside Viti Levu|Ten more deaths from COVID-19, 11 new infections in Kadavu|November 1st target for international travel|Nurse pushes on despite testing positive|We work with guidance from WHO: Dr Waqainabete|Ration packs for Northern Division|Around 8,000 Year 13 students qualify for vaccine|Vaccination threshold remains unchanged|Provide the right information: Dr Tudravu|Ration packs for Namara Tiri residents|Students help families during COVID|Fiji on track to recovery: Bainimarama|Health personnel to return to their stations|Psychosocial support in maritime islands|Police firm on enforcing COVID-safe measures|Six new COVID-19 cases on Malolo island|Over $100m paid in unemployment assistance|Fijians urged to get vaccinated|COVID free village fears threat of infection|MOH teams to conduct vaccination and screening in Naitasiri |Ministry closes sites of interest|Somosomo COVID patient airlifted|West records highest PHIN bookings|Sawani Border closed for decontamination|Government identifies anomaly|
Full Coverage

Football

Willian apologises to fans after Arsenal exit

| @BBCWorld
August 31, 2021 10:18 am
[Source: BBC]

Willian has apologised to Arsenal fans for a disappointing spell at the club as he rejoins Corinthians.

The Brazil midfielder completed a move back to his home country after Arsenal terminated his contract on Monday.

“All my career I have done everything to be the best I can be – I always want to win and I find it hard to accept not doing so,” the 33-year-old wrote on Instagram.

Article continues after advertisement

“Unfortunately it didn’t happen for me at Arsenal and I am sorry about that.”

Willian arrived on a free transfer in August 2020 after leaving Chelsea, signing a three-year deal reportedly worth more than £200,000 a week.

However, the 70-time Brazil international hit back at critics who he felt had claimed his move to Arsenal had been driven by “financial reasons”.

“Unfortunately things on the pitch didn’t go the way we had all planned and hoped – I received a lot of criticism, especially from some members of the press, [suggesting] that I had come here for financial reasons,” added Willian, who scored one goal in 25 league appearances for Arsenal last season.

“I hope with my actions today [I] explain [that] to those people and they now understand that was not the case.

“I hope it teaches some people that they should not be so quick to pass judgement and create bad environments to make themselves important, even though I accept that’s part of the game.”

The midfielder, capped 70 times by Brazil, had not featured for the club this season. Gunners boss Mikel Arteta said before Saturday’s 5-0 defeat at Manchester City that he “didn’t know” why Willian’s time at the club had not been more successful.

Willian – who won five trophies, including two Premier League titles, during his seven-year spell at Chelsea – returns to his home country to join Corinthians, where he began his career before leaving for Shakhtar Donetsk in 2007.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.