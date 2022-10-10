Whites brush aside Navua to win IDC title

The Suva football team captain Samuela Drudru reacts after scoring his team's second goal.

The determined Suva football team outclassed Navua 4-nil to win the Courts IDC title at the HFC Bank Stadium.

The hosts showed class and confidence from the first whistle with their set pieces and one-touch football from the flanks which the Reds had no answer to.

Azariah Soromon opened the account in the 14th minute which brought the fans into a frenzy.

Suva players celebrate after Azariah Soromon’s goal

Four minutes later, the captain Samuela Drudru rose to the occasion and placed the ball cleverly into the right-hand corner of the net giving Navua goalkeeper Rinish no chance at all for a 2-nil scoreline.



Samuela Drudru after scoring for Suva

The Whites led 2-nil at the breather.

The Saiyad Ali-coached side tried hard to settle down and get back into the game but Suva had other ideas and controlled the play calmly, beautifully following the game plan.

The Capital City side increased their lead after substitute Waisake Navunigasau headed home the third goal while Remueru Tekiate scored the final goal.

The Suva football team walks away with $25,000 while Navua takes home $6,000.