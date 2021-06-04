White finds national inclusion surreal

New inclusion to the England side Ben White is still trying to come to terms with his call up in the team’s Euro 2020 squad.

White was called in to replace injured Trent Alexander-Arnold in the 26-man squad.

He made his international debut in last week’s 1-0 friendly win over Austria

Prior to his call-up, Brighton centre-back White had never been involved in an England set-up at any level.

He was originally named in the provisional 33-man squad by Gareth Southgate but did not make the original cut for the tournament.

England faces Croatia in their first Euro match next Monday at 1am.

