Wet weather hinders CvC preparation

The unfavorable weather condition is a major hindrance for the Suva football side.

The side continues their preparation for the Pillay Garments Champion vs Champion series and in the past week training in the heavy downpour.

Coach Babs Khan says although the series has been pushed a week back giving more time for preparation, the heavy rain experienced is limiting their chances of training as a full team.

“It will affect us. We need to train together as a team. The officials are trying very hard to get all our needs for training and they’ve done that but the weather is not on our side at the moment.”

He adds they are changing their plans and game strategy accordingly to fit the wet weather condition.

The Whites will take on Labasa in the first leg next Friday at 7pm at the ANZ Stadium.

The second round will be held at Ratu Cakobau Park on Sunday 3pm.

You can listen to the live commentaries of the CvC series on Mirchi FM.