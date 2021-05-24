Football
Western Futsal League set to kick-off
March 11, 2022 4:09 pm
The 2022 Digicel Futsal League western zone is set to kick off on Sunday at the Nadi Muslim Futsal court.
There will be two rounds of competition that will be played every weekend.
Fiji Football Association Competitions Manager, Amitesh Pal says they expect more tough competition from the six teams.
Pal says the competition level continues to increase as teams continue to be more organized and prepared.
Two top teams from the western zone with two best teams from Northern and Southern Zone will qualify for the Digicel Futsal Champions League 2022 which will be played in August.
Meanwhile, the Digicel Premier League continues this week with a doubleheader to be held at Lawaqa Park with Nadroga facing Labasa at 2pm and Nadi battles Rewa at 4pm.
You can watch the doubleheader matches live on FBC Pop on Walesi.
At the ANZ Stadium, Suva hosts Nasinu at 3pm while Navua meets Tailevu Naitasiri at the Uprising Sports Centre.
|TEAM
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|POINTS
|REWA
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|1
|+5
|10
|SUVA
|4
|3
|1
|0
|8
|5
|+3
|10
|BA
|4
|2
|0
|2
|8
|4
|+4
|6
|NADI
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|5
|0
|6
|NAVUA
|4
|2
|0
|2
|9
|9
|0
|6
|TAILEVU NAITASIRI
|4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|5
|0
|4
|NASINU
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|5
|-1
|4
|LAUTOKA
|2
|1
|0
|1
|7
|4
|+3
|3
|LABASA
|4
|0
|2
|2
|2
|7
|-5
|2
|NADROGA
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|10
|-9
|0
|DATE & DAY
|TIME
|HOST
|SCORE
|VISITOR
|VENUE
|Round 5
|13th Mar- Sunday
|2:00PM
|Nadroga
|-
|Labasa
|Lawaqa Park
|13th Mar- Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|-
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|Uprising Ground
|13th Mar- Sunday
|3:00PM
|Suva
|-
|Nasinu
|ANZ Stadium
|13th Mar- Sunday
|4:00PM
|Nadi
|-
|Rewa
|Lawaqa Park
|Round 4
|05th Mar- Saturday
|1:30PM
|Labasa
|0-3
|Navua
|Subrail Park
|05th Mar- Saturday
|3:00PM
|Ba
|5-0
|Nadroga
|Churchill Park
|06th Mar- Sunday
|2:00PM
|Suva
|3-2
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|ANZ Stadium
|06th Mar- Sunday
|4:00PM
|Rewa
|2-0
|Nasinu
|ANZ Stadium
|Round 3
|27th Feb- Sunday
|2:00PM
|Nasinu
|2 - 4
|Nadi
|ANZ Stadium
|27th Feb- Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|1 - 2
|Ba
|Uprising Grounds
|27th Feb- Sunday
|4:00PM
|Rewa
|2 - 0
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|ANZ Stadium
|27th Feb- Sunday
|6:00PM
|Suva
|1 - 1
|Labasa
|ANZ Stadium
|Round 2
|19th Feb - Saturday
|1:00PM
|Labasa
|1 - 1
|Rewa
|Subrail Park
|20th Feb - Sunday
|12:00PM
|Nadi
|2 - 0
|Nadroga
|Churchill Park
|20th Feb- Sunday
|1:00PM
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|0 - 0
|Nasinu
|ANZ Stadium
|20th Feb - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Lautoka
|6 - 2
|Navua
|Churchill Park
|20th Feb - Sunday
|4:00PM
|Ba
|1 - 2
|Suva
|Churchill Park
|Round 1
|13th Feb - Sunday
|12:00PM
|Nasinu
|2 - 0
|Labasa
|ANZ Stadium
|13th Feb - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Rewa
|1 - 0
|Ba
|ANZ Stadium
|13th Feb - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|0 - 3
|Tailevu/Naitasiri
|Prince Charles Park
|13th Feb - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|3 - 1
|Nadroga
|Uprising Grounds
|13th Feb - Sunday
|4:30PM
|Suva
|2 - 1
|Lautoka
|ANZ Stadium
