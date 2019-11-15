West Two qualify for Police IDC semifinal

The Western Two side is the first team to qualify for the KONTIKI Finance Police Inter-District football semifinal.

This is after they defeated Central Division 2-0 in their third and final pool match today.

Nadi rep Rahul Krishna and Dave Raju scored for the Western team.

Looking at another scenario, the Police Special Response Unit will just need a draw against Western Division One this afternoon to qualify for the semifinal.

PSRU beat Eastern Division 4-1 yesterday before its nil-all draw with Northern Division this morning.

Both PSRU and Eastern Division had the services of district reps.

Labasa reps Ratu Anare, Iliesa Lino,Sitiveni Rakai,Ilisoni Logaivou,Vikrant Chandra,Kushal Naicker and Iliesa Naiyasi featured for the Northern team while PSRU had the services of Simione Tamanisau, Tevita Waranivalu, Madhwan Goundar and Sairusi Bokini.

In another match this morning, the Eastern football side is out of the Police IDC after their 1-0 loss to Western One this morning in the first game of day two.

The Police IDC continues at Nasova ground in Nasese, Suva.

Meanwhile, most of these district reps competing in the Police IDC will be in action again on Saturday and Sunday in round 11 of the Vodafone Premier League.

There will be only one match on Saturday with Ba hosting Lautoka at 3pm at the Fiji FA Academy.

Three matches will be held on Sunday starting with Nasinu battling Nadi at 1pm and Suva takes on Navua at 3pm.

Both matches will be played at the ANZ Stadium.

Also at 3pm, Rewa faces Labasa at Ratu Cakobau Park and this match will air live on FBC Sports and commentary on Mirchi FM.