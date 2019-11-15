West Ham moves up the ranks

West Ham moved fifth in the Premier League with victory over Aston Villa in a pulsating match at London Stadium.

The Hammers defeated Villa 2-1 this morning.

Villa’s Ollie Watkins was denied a stoppage-time equaliser after an agonizing VAR wait deemed his upper arm was offside.

The former Brentford man also hit the bar with a penalty as the spirited visitors pressed for the leveler their play more than deserved.

David Moyes has quietly established the Hammers as an effective outfit this season and they got off to the perfect start when Angelo Ogbonna buried a header past Emiliano Martinez inside the first two minutes.

Villa had won all three of their previous away games and seized control of the first half after that, Jack Grealish whipping an equalizer.

But Moyes rang the changes at half-time and it paid immediate dividends as substitute Said Benrahma set up Jarrod Bowen for a delightfully left header immediately after the break to retake the lead.