Football

West Ham moves to fourth spot in EPL standing

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
January 13, 2022 7:55 am
[Source: West Ham/Twitter]

West Ham’s 2-nil win over Norwich today moves them moved up to fourth place on the Premier League standing.

Jarrod Bowen scored a brace of goals to send the Hammers on their way to victory.

Bowen nodded in Vladimir Coufal’s inviting cross seven minutes after his earlier effort was ruled out by VAR.

David Moyes’ side was far from at their best but they still created enough openings to put the game beyond the visitors well before Bowen registered his second.

Norwich is now bottom placed on 10 points while West Ham is in fourth with 37 points.

[Source: BBC]

