West Ham moves to fifth place after win over Leeds

West Ham United has moved to fifth place in the Premier League points table after defeating Leeds 2-1 this morning.

Angelo Ogbonna headed in an 80th-minute winner to give the Hammers the victory.

Leeds had gone in front when Mateusz Klich converted a twice-taken sixth-minute penalty.

However, the visitors leveled when Illan Meslier failed to stop Tomas Soucek’s soft header.

In an entertaining game where both sides created numerous chances, the Leeds keeper atoned for his error when he superbly kept out a second-half header from Fabian Balbuena.

Ogbanna rose at the far post to power home Aaron Creswell’s inviting free-kick for what proved the winner.