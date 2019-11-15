Home

Football

West Ham keeps Premier League hopes alive

BBC Sports
July 18, 2020 11:34 am
[source: bbc sports]

West Ham United has defeated Watford 3-1 in their Premier League clash earlier this morning.

The side’s blistering first-half performance ensured a victory that virtually secures their top-flight status in the League.

West Ham picked up a crucial win to move six points clear of the relegation zone with two games remaining.

Article continues after advertisement

Following the win, Captain Mark Noble says they deserve to be in the Premier League.

While West Ham keeps their league hopes alive, Watford is placed in an unfavorable position, currently ranked 17th and possible relegation.

 

