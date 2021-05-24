Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Student was not COVID positive|Unvaccinated people cannot rely on herd immunity: Dr Fong|Decrease in test positivity rate a good sign: Dr Fong|No urgent measures required: Dr Fong|45 new infections recorded|Full vaccine coverage at 88.2 percent|FBC achieves full vaccination target|Pfizer vaccine to rollout from 15th|Australia completes vaccine delivery to Fiji|COVID-Safe protocols in place for schools|MoH COVID response focus shifts to Bua|Positive patients in Vanua Levu not infectious|Fiji’s full vaccination rate at 86.9 percent|COVID-19 quarantine cases in the North|Dose interval to be reduced|51 new cases recorded, one non-COVID death|FNA receives supplies from its Chinese counterpart|Fijians urged to be more resilient|No masking up continues|Unvaccinated Village Headmen to be terminated|Booster Shots to roll out from Monday: Dr Waqainabete|Booster shots for vulnerable Fijians|PM commends India for hitting 1B vaccine doses|Vaccination of eligible Fijians remains vital: Kumar|Vaccination was and remains the key: PM|
Full Coverage

Football

West Ham stun Liverpool and steal third place spot

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
November 8, 2021 5:40 am

West Ham surprised Liverpool with a 3-2 victory that has moved them into third place on the Premier League table.

Liverpool went into this game looking to set a new club record of 26 league games unbeaten, as well as get a win that would move them up to second and within a point of leaders Chelsea.

But they fell behind early on when Alisson, under pressure from Angelo Ogbonna, flapped at Pablo Fornals’ corner and succeeded only in helping the ball into his own

Article continues after advertisement

The Hammers are third, level on 23 points with second place Manchester City and three points behind leaders Chelsea. Liverpool, meanwhile, drop to fourth on 22 points.

In other matches, Arsenal defeated Watford 1-0, Everton and Tottenham finished the game goalless and Leicester and Leeds ended in a 1-all draw.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.