West Ham claims narrow win over Wolves

West Ham claimed a valuable 1-nil victory over Wolves to reignite their pursuit of a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Tomas Soucek celebrated his 27th birthday by scoring the only goal of the game for the Hammers.

The result moves West Ham up to fifth in the table, above Arsenal on goal difference and two points behind Manchester United in fourth.

The Gunners now have three games in hand on both.