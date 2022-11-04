Well wishes for the Kulas, IDC pools drawn

The Digicel Kulas

The Digicel Kulas have been challenged to go above and beyond in the Pacific Four tournament in Australia.

Kulas will depart today for Australia, where they will face Papua New Guinea, the Solomon Islands and Australia Under-23 in the tournament.

Fiji Football chief executive Mohammed Yusuf challenged the players to show what they are capable of.

Yusuf says Fiji will have a point to prove against PNG, a rivalry developed during the OFC Women’s Nations Cup in July.

“You’re playing PNG on the 8th, your first game, we lost not because they beat us, we allowed them to win and this is the time that we prove them wrong that we should have been the real winners.”

Chief Guest and FASANOC President Makarita Lenoa reminded the team that nothing is impossible and that together they will achieve everything great.

The Kulas will be back in Fiji in time for the Digicel Women’s Inter-District Championship.

The pools were drawn today with Labasa in Pool A alongside Rewa, Navua and Nadroga.

Defending champion Ba is in Pool B with Suva, Tailevu Naitasiri and senior division winner, Nadi.

The tournament starts on the 18th of this month at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.