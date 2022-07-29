We’ll play our game: Cole

The Digicel Kulas are focusing more on themselves ahead of its OFC Women’s Nations Cup final clash against Papua New Guinea tomorrow.

Coach Lisa Cole says they will not change the way they play as they aim to continue the momentum from the previous matches.

Cole adds Papua New Guinea is historically a strong team but she is confident the Fijian side will come out firing.

She is calling on fans to back them up tomorrow.

“The focus will be on playing our game and trying to eliminate some of their strengths and the last thing I’d like to say is thank you to the fans and everybody that’s been out, Kulas nation has been fantastic, the cheering, support and stuff for the players have been good and we hope that continues on Saturday.”

Cole says the players are all fit for selection which is been good news for the side.

Fiji will host PNG at 7:00pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva tomorrow and you can catch the live action on FBC 2.