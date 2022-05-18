We’ll challenge every team:Rewa Coach

Rewa coach Rodicks Singh believes they can’t afford to lose concentration in the Digicel Fiji FACT as the Delta Tigers will face Lautoka, Navua, Labasa and Nadi in pool play.

Round one of Fiji FACT starts on Sunday and Singh says Rewa is confidently taking up the challenge.

“The fans of Rewa can expect Rewa to come out firing and challenge every team that is in the pool, we know the pool is a quite challenging pool and we really need to be focused and be on our toes because every team is a good team”

Article continues after advertisement

Singh says they know it will be a whole new ball as it’s been proven in the past that some teams always turn up the heat in tournaments despite some unfavorable results in the Digicel Premier League.

Rewa last won the Fiji FACT in 2018 beating Labasa 5-3 in penalty shootouts.

The side starts its campaign against Labasa on Sunday at 5 pm at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

In other games on Sunday, Tailevu Naitasiri plays Nasinu at 11am, Nadi meets Navua at 1pm and Ba battles Suva at 3pm.

The next round of pool games will be played from next Thursday to Sunday at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka before the semifinals and final at the same venue the following weekend.