We’ll be back stronger says Labasa coach

Labasa football head coach Ronil Lal is confident the Babasiga Lions will bounce back stronger in their remaining Vodafone Premier League matches.

Following their shocking 2-1 defeat to Navua last Saturday, Lal says the team has identified and worked on areas which caused their downfall last weekend.

He says one key area they focused on was discipline.

Lal adds, they have moved on from the loss to Navua.

“Whatever I said has been rectified so I don’t want to ponder on that again and let’s move forward. I think we have rectified whatever things happened and with the help of the association, the President and officials, we are going to come back stronger. The boys are working and we’ll try to have a good game against Nasinu.”

Labasa will host Nasinu on Sunday at 1.30pm at Subrail Park.

Other matches on Sunday sees Suva hosting Lautoka at the ANZ Stadium at 2pm and Rewa takes on Nadi at 3.30pm at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

The Rewa vs Nadi match will be aired live on FBC Sports and commentary on Mirchi FM.

Round 10 kicks off tomorrow with Navua hosting Ba at 4pm at the Uprising Sports Centre.