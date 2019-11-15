Weaknesses worry Nasinu ahead of BOG

The loss to the unpredictable Navua side on Sunday was unexpected for Nasinu Football.

This is according to Coach Tagi Vonolagi as the side turns their focus on the upcoming Punjas Battle of the Giants tournament which starts next week.

Vonolagi says it was simple mistakes that cost them the win and they will look at addressing their weaknesses ahead of the BOG.

Article continues after advertisement

Pooled with Ba, Suva and Labasa, Vonolagi says Nasinu will need to address all their weaknesses before they take the field on August 7th.

“The pool is good, we have most teams we have played with in the national league. We have played, Ba, Labasa and Suva so we’ll need to work in a lot of things starting with our fitness.”

Meanwhile in the lone Vodafone Premier League clash this week will see Ba hosting Suva on Saturday at 3pm at the Fiji FA Academy grounds.

The match will air live on FBC TV and the live commentary on Mirchi FM.