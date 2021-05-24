Home

We will not take any risks: Serritslev

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
March 18, 2022 7:42 am
Roy Krishna [Source: ATK Mohun Bagan FC]

Digicel National Football coach Flemming Serritislev wants to ensure Roy Krishna is 100% fit before he can be included in the match-day squad tomorrow.

Following Krishna’s return to the Fiji team after his ATK side bowed out of the India Super League competition, the striker is excited to get back onto the field in Fiji colors.

Serritslev says they will not take any risks in rushing Krishna onto the field.

“It’s all depending on his condition when he’s coming but as far as I know he had a little problem, injury with his knee but we’ll see when he arrives here in the camp how he is”.

The Bula Boys will face New Caledonia first tomorrow and Serritslev says they will prepare for whatever the opposition will bring.

Fiji will play New Caledonia on Saturday in its first match at 5am.

You can watch the action LIVE and FREE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

[Source: OFC]

