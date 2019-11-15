We will not disappoint our fans: Patel

Fiji Football Association is sticking to their word and has assured fans the games will be held at its initial venue.

The Association is expected to make the final decision on this matter tomorrow.

Fiji FA President Rajesh Patel says they do not want to disappoint their fans as most have already bought the ticket

He says it is only fitting to have the remainder of the match played in Labasa.

“We have decided that we will come back to Labasa and the fans need to hold onto the ticket and everything and those who want to come back next week to Labasa. We have plans Amit Kohli our special administrator is here the ground is available and they will be working on the grounds and everything and if the weather sides with us we will continue with the tournament next week.”

Patel says they are working closely with Labasa Town Council to ensure the ground is in playable condition before any decision can be made.

The second half of the Foodcity/Ash Cuts & Styles Rewa and Esy Kool Nadi was supposed to be played yesterday, but the games had to be postponed due to the unplayable ground condition.

The second semifinal is between Vinz Wokz Suva and Galaxy Hotel and Apartments/ Powerwise Electrical (NZ) Labasa.