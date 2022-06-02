We play for each other: Suva Coach

Ram’s Cleaning Services/ All Freight Logistics Suva Head Coach Babs Khan doesn’t have a problem in selecting his best side for the Digicel Fiji FACT semi-final against Baker’s Fresh Biscuit Crackers Lautoka.

The defending champions will be banking on the depth in the squad and Khan says he will use this to his advantage.

With only a day left for training, the top four teams are pulling everything out of the bag to ensure they reach the final on Sunday.

Khan adds defending the title hasn’t been easy but he believes they can get the job done again.

“We got a big bench and hats off to the boys, we one big family and everybody plays for each other.”

In the first semi-final on Saturday, 4R Electrical Labasa will face RC Manubhai Ba at 2.30pm while Suva takes on Lautoka at 5pm.

Both matches will be played at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka with the final on Sunday.

Local fans can watch the semi-finals and finals on FBC Pop channel on Walesi for $70 or $40USD for overseas viewers.