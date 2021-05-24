We never found our way: Serritslev

Digicel Fiji Football captain Roy Krishna believes the side didn’t play the best football this morning against New Caledonia FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Oceania Qualifiers.

The Bula Boys defeated New Caledonia 2-1 with both goals scored by Sairusi Nalaubu.

Krishna says it’s great that they got the three points from the match but they could have done better.

The national captain says they will have to focus on the next game.

“First game lot of nerves as you can see today our passing wasn’t great and we didn’t play good football but it’s always good to get the three points I think going to the second game, they’re the favourites but we have huge respect for them and we just going to focus on ourselves.”

Head Coach Fleming Serritslev says they never found their way in the match this morning.

He says they normally play a fast game on the ground but New Caledonia found a way to disrupt Fiji’s game plan.

The next game for the side will be against New Zealand next Tuesday at 5am.

In another match this morning, the All Whites beat Papua New Guinea 1-0.

Meanwhile, local football continues tomorrow in the country with the Digicel Premier League.

Four matches including one Digicel Women’s Super League and three Digicel Premier League will be held at the ANZ Stadium.

Rewa women face Suva at 11am followed by the first DPL match between Navua and Nasinu at 1pm.

At 3pm Nadroga battles Tailevu Naitasiri and at 5pm Suva battles Rewa.

All four matches will air live on FBC’s pay-per-view Pop channel on the Walesi platform.