Football

We need to improve says Swamy

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
July 20, 2020 4:57 pm
The Nadi football side will need to adapt to all playing fields in order to perform well in their upcoming Vodafone Premier League matches.

The Nadi football side will need to adapt to all playing fields in order to perform well in their upcoming Vodafone Premier League matches.

This is according to coach Kamal Swamy following their 1-0 loss to Labasa on Saturday.

The ground condition at Subrail Park affected the performance of both teams but Swamy says that should not be an excuse.

Article continues after advertisement

Swamy adds the players will need to adapt to all playing fields as they prepare to face Ba on Wednesday.

“In this ground, we cannot say much because the ground was very hard, very bumpy but we need to improve. We cannot blame the ground, we need to improve on all surfaces so we can play well.”

Ba and Nadi will play two games this week. The two teams will meet at 6pm on Wednesday at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

On Saturday, Ba will host Labasa at the Fiji FA Academy ground at 3pm and you can catch the LIVE commentary on Mirchi FM.

There will be three games on Sunday and two of the matches will be held at Nausori’s Ratu Cakobau Park starting with Rewa and Lautoka at 1pm followed by Nasinu and Navua at 3pm.

The Rewa/Lautoka match will be aired LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC TV and FBC Sports channels and the radio commentary on Mirchi FM.

